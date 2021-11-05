Gary Rome Hyundai partners with Ronald McDonald House for Trees of Hope fundraiser

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Ronald McDonald House charities of Connecticut and western Massachusetts and Gary Rome Hyundai are kicking off their first ever Trees of Hope fundraiser.

Gary Rome Hyundai’s showroom has been transformed, putting over 30 decorated trees on display. All of the trees were donated by local people, businesses, and organizations.

Anyone can go and purchase raffle tickets for a chance to win one of the trees. All of the money raised will go towards the Ronald McDonald’s House mission, providing a home away from home.

“The holiday season is an even more important time because if a child is in the hospital and is being treated, if parents need to go back and forth and their siblings we allow everybody to be together,” said Michelle D’Amore, Executive Director at Ronald McDonald House.

The Trees of Hope holiday spectacular begins Saturday and runs through Friday, November 19. Raffle tickets for the trees are just $1.