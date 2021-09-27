Gary Rome Hyundai presents donation for fallen firefighter in Holyoke

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – To help a family of a fallen firefighter, a Holyoke car dealership is showing its support gratitude during this difficult time.

To make sure a Holyoke firefighters memory will be kept alive, dozens gathered to not only remember, but to pay tribute to a fallen hero. Gary Rome presented a check of $10,200 for the family of fallen firefighter Jonathan “Jono” Robert. He passed away suddenly at 30 years old, leaving behind a wife and three young children.

Jonathan “Jono” Robert Photo: Holyoke Fire Department

Jono joined the Holyoke Fire Department in 2014 and as the check was presented, Jono’s fellow squad members and the fire chief were there. Gary Rome Hyundai has been raising this money since August, donating $100 from each car purchased at their Holyoke dealership.

Gary Rome said he donated this money because of Robert’s involvement and dedication to the community.

The money will be donated to the Robert Children’s Fund. If anyone is interested in donating to help the Robert Family, contact the Holyoke Credit Union at 413-532-7007. or mail donation to the following:

Robert Children’s Fund c/o Holyoke Credit Union

490 Westfield Rd

Holyoke, MA 01040