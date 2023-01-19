SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Ronald McDonald House of Springfield announced Thursday that in partnership with Gary Rome Hyundai, they’ve raised more than $175,000 as part of their Trees of Hope event.

This money will be used to help children and their families who are staying at the Ronald McDonald house while they’re receiving medical treatment in the area.

“Last year was fabulous, we had set a goal of $175,000, a 15 percent increase over the previous year, and we hit that goal. We look forward to raising even more money and having more fun next year as we help raise very necessary funds to help support those families in need here at Ronald McDonald house,” said Gary Rome, President of Gary Rome Auto Group.

Organizers are shooting even higher for next year, their new goal for the next Trees of Hope?

202-thousand dollars… 15 percent higher than this years final haul.