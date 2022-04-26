HAMPDEN, Mass. (WWLP) – A highly anticipated event returned to the town of Hampden Tuesday.

Gary Rome Hyundai collected donations for Ukraine Tuesday evening. The donations collection was part of the ERC5 Chamber’s Feast in the East event.

Guests were encouraged to bring a donation and “fill the trunk” upon their arrival. Items such as first aid kits, hygiene products, diapers and formula were common donations.

22News spoke with Gary Rome who emphasized giving back to those less fortunate than others.

“I’m so glad we can do this,” Rome told 22News. “I can’t even imagine what it would be like if this was happening right there in our neck of the woods. It’s just so important we remind people how fortunate we are by giving back.”

“It’s a great thing to see all different people coming out for it,” added Dan King Armatas, catering manager for the event. “It’s just good to see everyone have a good time and know it’s going to go somewhere, somewhere worthwhile.”

The event was held at the Great Horse on Wilbraham Road in Hampden. Guests are encouraged to bring a donation to fill the trunk of the Hyundai Palisade parked out front.