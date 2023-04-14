SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Gary Rome Kia of Enfield helped donate 300 literacy kits to Frederick Harris School in Springfield as part of the Kia partnership with Reading is Fundamental (RIF).

Frederick Harris School is a Title 1 school and was picked by RIF to receive the literacy kits, with each containing three books, bookmarks, literacy activities and thank you cards. Executives and representatives from the KIA Motor America Eastern Region Team, including Gary Rome, volunteered to deliver the kits Thursday.

All of the donated literacy kits are branded with Kia names and come from the Kia grant program. A $70,000 grant has allowed Kia to provide more than 4,000 literacy kits to schools in Boston, Philadelphia, New York, Pittsburgh and Hartford.