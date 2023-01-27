HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – There is some national recognition of western Massachusetts’ own Gary Rome, he’s been named the 2023 TIME Dealer of the Year.

Rome was chose from a field of more than 16,000 franchised dealers across the country. According to TIME, Rome was chose for his active involvement in the Holyoke community, his many generous contributions to charities and his commitment to embracing new energy-efficient technologies.

In honor of his award, $10,000 will be given to the charity of his choice. The TIME Dealer of the Year award is considered one of the auto industry’s most prestigious honors.