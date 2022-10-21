HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Local car dealer Gary Rome has been chosen to join a select group of 48 dealers from across the country that are nominated for the 2023 Time Dealer of the Year award.

The award recognizes the nation’s most successful auto dealers who also demonstrate a long-standing commitment to community service. Rome purchased the Holyoke location from his father, Jerry, and founded Gary Rome Hyundai in 1997. His organization supports many community non-profits including the Children’s Museum of Holyoke and the Jimmy Fund.

Gary Rome said, “My father, my mentor, has told me for 61 years, ‘Gary it doesn’t cost any extra to be nice,’ and that’s one of our core values. That’s what we try and do. We try and treat everyone like family and that extends all the way out into our community.”

Rome’s commitment to the community was on display at the Holyoke dealership Friday. A group of cancer survivors were there setting up a tree for the dealership’s “Trees of Hope” benefiting families seeking medical treatment through the Ronald McDonald House. Trees of Hope is running from Nov. 4th through the 18th.

Gary will travel to Dallas, Texas and will be honored in January at the annual national automobile dealers association show.