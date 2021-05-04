Gary Rome presents $10K check to HCC for student programs, scholarships

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Gary Rome presented a $10,000 check to Holyoke Community College as a result of the funds raised in the #TogetherHCC campaign that will help support student programs and scholarships.

The campaign raised a total of nearly $112,000 and aims to support students facing financial distress as a result of COVID-19 and help them stay on track throughout their college careers. The check was presented at 11 a.m. Tuesday in Holyoke.

The “Drive to Change Lives” fundraiser, a partnership between Gary Rome and HCC, began at midnight on April 27 with a goal of adding 150 new donors and 1,000 social media interactions about the fundraiser using the hashtag “Together HCC.”

When the fundraiser reached 150 donors and 1,000 likes, comments, or shares (combined) using the #TogetherHCC hashtag on social media, Gary Rome said he’d make a gift of $10,000 to the President’s Student Emergency Fund, which he did.

“I wanted to shine a light on this marvelous institution which we have right in our backyard, Holyoke Community College and I thought what better way than to spearhead this and get some excitement behind it because the money that’s raised goes to help students that are in need,” Gary Rome, President of Gary Rome Hyundai told 22News.

According to the campaign’s donation website, a total of $111,977 was donated to the college.