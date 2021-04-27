Gary Rome raising money for Holyoke Community College students in one day fundraiser

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Gary Rome Hyundai in Holyoke is partnering with the Holyoke Community College Foundation Tuesday for a one-day campaign to raise money for student support programs and scholarships.

The “Drive to Change Lives” fundraiser began at midnight with a goal of adding 150 new donors and 1,000 social media interactions about the fundraiser using the hashtag “Together HCC.” If those goals are met, Rome has promised a donation of another $10,000 to the program on top of what he already donated.

Gary Rome’s donation match isn’t the only opportunity for your donated dollars to grow in power.

He told 22News support from business owners all over Western Massachusetts has raised the bar for the fundraiser.

“Important to know, there are other challenges that have been included by other donors and alumni and local business people, every dollar you donate has the potential to turn into four dollars what started out as a $15,000 goal has turned into a $150,000 goal,” Rome said.

The HCC Foundation raised $40,000 for the student emergency fund as part of their ‘Campaign for Caring’ in March of 2020. The money went towards helping build moral support for the college community during the pandemic and to raise money for students experiencing financial issues.

According to their website, a total of $18,874 has already been donated to the fundraiser.

The campaign is asking to use the hashtag #TogetherHCC to share stories and images on social media to demonstrate the resilience of the college community in response to the COVID-19 crisis. You can donate on the Holyoke Community College’s website. The campaign runs until Tuesday night at midnight.