WATCH LIVE: Gary Schara pleads guilty in the murder of Lisa Ziegert

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A status hearing is scheduled Wednesday for Gary Schara, the suspect charged with the murder of schoolteacher Lisa Ziegart in 1992.

According to the Hampden District Attorney’s Office, On April 15, 1992, Lisa Ziegert a middle school teacher in Agawam was abducted during the early morning at a local card shop, her night job.

Lisa was reported missing the following morning by a store employee. When the employee arrived at the store, she found the store open, lights on, and Lisa’s car parked where it was the previous evening.

The money in the register, as well as Lisa’s purse and school materials, were not touched.

On April 19th, four days after her disappearance, Lisa’s body was discovered in a wooded area about four miles from where she was abducted. Her death was then ruled a homicide.

Twenty-five years later Gary Schara was arrested after becoming the subject of a court ordered genetic test and subsequently becoming a fugitive from justice. District Attorney Anthony Gulluni

