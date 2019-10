EAST LONGMEADOW, Mass (WWLP) – East Longmeadow police are advising drivers to avoid a section of North Main Street due to a gas leak.

According to East Longmeadow Police Sgt. Daniel Bruno, Columbia Gas is working to repair the leak on North Main Street near the intersection with Mapleshade and Westwood Ave. He estimated those repairs could last until Friday morning.

Trucks and crews from Columbia Gas are in the roadway with officers. Seek an alternate route if possible.