SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Eversource crews are making repairs after a truck caused a gas leak in downtown Springfield late Tuesday morning.

Springfield Fire Captain Drew Piemonte told 22News that a delivery truck hit a gas meter on Worthington Street Tuesday morning.

No one was injured during the crash, and Piemonte says that the leak has been secured.

22News will update this story as soon as more information becomes available.