WATCH LIVE: Gas leak closes section of Apremont Highway in Holyoke

HOLYOKE, Mass (WWLP) – A section of Apremont Highway in Holyoke is closed due to a gas leak in the area of Mueller Road.

According to Holyoke Fire Captain Kevin Cavagnac, there is a gas leak in the area of Mueller Road causing Apremont Highway to be closed from Rock Valley Road to Dupuis Road. The neighborhood has been evacuated while crews wait for the gas to dissipate; the gas has been shut off.

Cavagnac said there is a Holyoke Gas and Electric plant at the end of Mueller Road and an accident happened where construction equipment hit an above-ground pipe around 9:00 a.m. There was no fire, no explosion, and no injuries.

Gas is leaking in the area and about 20 houses have been evacuated.

