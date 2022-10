Photo courtesy of the Springfield Fire Department

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Springfield Fire Department was called to Calhoun Street for a gas leak Wednesday afternoon.

According to the Springfield Fire Department, a subcontractor working for Eversource ruptured a two-inch supply line. The leak has been secured, and Eversource expects the repair to be fixed in approximately two-three hours.

Calhoun Street is blocked from Main Street to Dwight Street.