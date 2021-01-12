Natural gas odor reported in Longmeadow

LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – The Longmeadow Fire Department is currently in the area of Shady Side Drive where there is a smell of natural gas Tuesday morning.

According to Longmeadow Chief Robert Stocks, a resident originally called reporting that their propane tank in their gas grille had been leaking, but that is not the source of the odor.

Stocks told 22News the fire department is now checking the immediate area to determine the source of where the smell is coming from.

Our 22News crew is in the area and can smell the gas from their car.

This story is developing and we’ll continue to update it as soon as more information is available.