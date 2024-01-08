SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield’s gas prices have fallen 5.1 cents per gallon over the past week.

Gas prices in Springfield have dropped to an average of $2.96/g, according to GasBuddy price reports after a survey of 257 stations in Springfield. The cheapest station in Springfield was priced at $2.74/g, and the most expensive station was $3.43/g. The highest price in the state was $4.71/g, a difference of $2.00/g.

The national price of gasoline is averaging $3.03/g on Monday. The national average is down 12.2 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands at 22.0 cents per gallon lower than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million weekly price reports covering more than 150,000 gas stations across the country.

Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:

Worcester- $3.14/g, down 3.8 cents per gallon from last week’s $3.18/g.

Connecticut- $3.17/g, down 0.8 cents per gallon from last week’s $3.17/g.

Hartford- $3.05/g, down 1.8 cents per gallon from last week’s $3.07/g.

Historical gasoline prices in Springfield and the national average going back ten years:

January 8, 2023: $3.18/g (U.S. Average: $3.25/g)

January 8, 2022: $3.27/g (U.S. Average: $3.30/g)

January 8, 2021: $2.19/g (U.S. Average: $2.32/g)

January 8, 2020: $2.52/g (U.S. Average: $2.61/g)

January 8, 2019: $2.24/g (U.S. Average: $2.23/g)

January 8, 2018: $2.48/g (U.S. Average: $2.49/g)

January 8, 2017: $2.31/g (U.S. Average: $2.37/g)

January 8, 2016: $1.96/g (U.S. Average: $1.98/g)

January 8, 2015: $2.32/g (U.S. Average: $2.17/g)

January 8, 2014: $3.46/g (U.S. Average: $3.30/g)

“Sluggish gasoline demand has led to the national average easing again, and brings back the potential for the national average to drift under $3 per gallon for the first time since 2021,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “With a record rise in gasoline inventories last week as demand was anemic during the holidays, motorists have provided the catalyst for falling prices. If demand remains weak, gasoline prices could fall further. In addition, refinery issues in California have also eased, which will soon cause prices to decline in California, Nevada, and Arizona, providing momentum for a possible run at a $2.99 national average. However, the better it gets now, the more bumpy and sharp the rise could be ahead of the spring, as prices could start their rise of 35-85 cents per gallon around mid-February.”