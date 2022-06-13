CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Gas prices are hitting record highs across the nation with no signs of stopping.

The rising costs are having an impact on just about everything including the commute to work. As fuel costs rise and salaries remain the same, more people are hoping to work from home to save some money.

Gas prices hit nearly $10 per gallon in one California city last week. While it’s not that expensive in Massachusetts, we are still paying record numbers.

Those prices are forcing some people to work remotely.

There are at least 16 states where the average cost of gas has risen to over $5 a gallon and there are no signs of slowing down.

Some executives nationwide are leaning toward remote work in an effort to minimize gas expenses and commute times for their employees. Working from home was a relatively new experience for a majority of workers with jobs that can be done remotely during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Now there’s a new crisis forcing many workers to consider going remote again: gas prices.

It’s causing many to rethink working from home. One Springfield man still has to go into the office but instead of driving, he rides his bike to save some money.

“It’s been a huge benefit. I haven’t had to commute 30 minutes each way so I’m saving a ton of gas,” said Dan Frye of Springfield.

In 2021 the U.S. Census Bureau reported that the average one-way commute in the United States is around 27 minutes or nearly an hour roundtrip. With an average 15-gallon tank, driving a 27-minute commute to work each day could add around $50 worth of gas each week, or almost $200 a month.

But, those numbers don’t represent the recent surge in gas prices.

To help save money, this man doesn’t drive to work but instead rides his bike.

Rising demand for gas, as Americans restart their usual routines, combined with economic sanctions on Russia and a U.S. ban on Russian oil and gas imports, are contributing to record gas prices.