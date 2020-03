CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Gas prices continue to decline because of the coronavirus.

Self-serve regular gas is selling for an average of 2.36 a gallon here in Massachusetts. That’s down seven cents from last week and two cents lower than the national average.

AAA said prices are dropping because there is a lower demand due to the coronavirus and a geopolitical disagreement over cutting oil production.

They said the trend is likely to continue through the end of the winter driving season.