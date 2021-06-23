Gas prices continue to rise ahead of Fourth of July weekend

(WWLP) – Gas prices continue to rise as we get closer to the Fourth of July holiday weekend.

According to GasBuddy, drivers will see prices stay above $3 for the holiday weekend. The national average is expected to be $3.11 per gallon on the Fourth of July. That is .93 cents more than that time last year.

GasBuddy’s annual summer travel survey also indicated that, so far, 46 percent of Americans’ travel plans were affected by high gas prices.

Christopher Dutton of Springfield told 22News, “You have to sacrifice something if you want to travel. Gas isn’t really a factor, it’s the hotel prices of where I am going that’s more of a concern.”

The country saw spikes in gas prices in March and May because of travel demand and the shutdown of the Colonial pipeline. Prices are projected to decrease starting in the fall and when oil production increases.