Gas prices continue to rise in western Massachusetts

(WWLP) – Western Massachusetts drivers are feeling some pain in their pockets, all thanks to rising pump prices.

Gas prices in the western part of the state are averaging at $3.21 a gallon. The lowest prices for gas are in Hampden county at $3.17 a gallon.

Taylis from Springfield told 22News, “That’s too much, that’s no good. Some people can’t afford that, I can barely afford it but it is what it is.”

Experts predict a continuation of increasing prices at the pump, as inflation won’t let up. Something of concern, especially as the holiday season quickly approaches.