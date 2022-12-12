SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield’s average gas prices decrease by 12.0 cents per gallon over the past week.

According to GasBuddy price reports after a survey of 257 stations in Springfield, gasoline prices have dropped to an average of $3.44/g. The cheapest station in Springfield was priced at $3.05/g, and the most expensive station was $3.71/g. The highest price in the state Sunday was $4.79/g, a difference of $1.97/g.

The national price of gasoline has fallen as well 14.4 cents per gallon over the last week, averaging $3.21/g today. The national gasoline price is down 56.5 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 14.1 cents per gallon higher than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million weekly price reports covering more than 150,000 gas stations across the country.

Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:

Worcester- $3.49/g, down 14.4 cents per gallon from last week’s $3.63/g

Connecticut- $3.29/g, down 17.9 cents per gallon from last week’s $3.47/g

Hartford- $3.20/g, down 22.1 cents per gallon from last week’s $3.43/g

“Not only has the decline in gasoline prices lasted five straight weeks, with again every state seeing a weekly decline in its average, but average diesel prices have fallen in 49 states over the last week as well. The relief is saving Americans roughly $20 per fill-up compared to six months ago,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “On the previously hard-hit West Coast, average prices have fallen nearly $2 per gallon since October. Fifteen states now have average gasoline prices of $2.99 or less, with several more to join this week. We remain on schedule to see the national average gas price fall below $3 by Christmas, with diesel set to fall 50 cents to $1 per gallon over the next six weeks or so. While the Keystone Pipeline shutdown has been getting some attention, motorists need not worry much about the oil-carrying pipeline for now. There is no expected impact on gasoline prices as of now.”

