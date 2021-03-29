Gas prices decrease slightly in the past week

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Gas prices in western Massachusetts have decreased in the past week by 2.7 cents.

According to Gas Buddy, the cheapest price for a gallon of gas in Springfield is $2.49, the most expensive is $2.79 per gallon. Comparing to nearby areas, Worcester is currently $2.73 a gallon, Connecticut is $2.88 a gallon and Hartford is $2.82 a gallon.

The national average price of gasoline has decreased 2.7 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $2.84/g Monday. The national average is up 12.9 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 87.5 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.

“After the feverish rise in gas prices to start the year, increases have largely tapered off and we’re now seeing decreasing prices in most areas of the country, thanks to oil prices that have moderated for the time being,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy. “As the Suez Canal has remained block for nearly a week, we could see some volatility in the price of oil this week as the market digests any updates as hundreds of ships remain in limbo. Back stateside, refiners have made the switch to summer gasoline and price impacts have been limited thus far, but demand for gasoline remains strong. Last week saw total gasoline demand at yet another pandemic high according to GasBuddy data. As we approach warmer weather and motorists are increasingly getting outside, it could drive prices higher, so long as COVID-19 cases don’t jump along with it and lead to new travel restrictions.”

Drivers in our area are currently paying 8.3 cents more per gallon than they were a month ago.

