Gas prices down more than eight cents

If you're traveling by car for the holidays you can expect gas to be a little bit cheaper.

According to the Lundberg survey, the national average is $2.60 a gallon. That’s down more than eight cents in the past six weeks.

The reason for the drop is production at refineries is up and inventories are bulging. There’s so much gas in the U.S. that retail prices are dropping even as oil prices are up a bit.

Gas prices are still higher than they were last year when the national average was $2.43 a gallon