Gas prices drop nearly five cents in the past week in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – You may have noticed your getting a bit more for your buck at the pump this week as gas prices continue dropping.

According to a news release sent to 22News by AAA, Massachusetts’s average gas price is 1 cent lower than last week ($3.37), averaging $3.36 per gallon. Today’s price is 3 cents lower than a month ago ($3.39), and $1.02 higher than January 17, 2021 ($2.34). Massachusetts’s average gas price is 5 cents higher than the national average.

“Prices remain high compared to a year ago, but the relative stability in recent weeks is some measure of good news for motorists,” says Mary Maguire, Director of Public and Government Affairs.

AAA Northeast’s January 17 survey of fuel prices found the current national average to be 1 cent higher than last week ($3.30), averaging $3.31 a gallon. Today’s national average price is the same as a month ago, and 93 cents higher than this day last year ($2.38).

Springfield gas prices have fallen nearly five cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $3.23 according to a daily survey from GasBuddy.

Prices are ten cents lower than a month ago and the cheapest gas in the Springfield area is $2.94. The highest being $3.69.