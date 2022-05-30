CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Over the Memorial Day weekend, many people were out on the roads traveling near and far regardless of the price at the pump.

22News visited a local gas station in Chicopee to find out if the price of gas impacted those traveling this weekend.

Many call it revenge travel as people make up for lost time and hit the road for the summer regardless of the prices at the pump. Memorial Day Weekend was extremely busy with many hitting the roads and traveling regardless of the price of gas.

Camilla Miller drove about 6 hours from Pennsylvania to visit her parents in Chicopee.

“I haven’t come back home since October and then I said I gotta come back home so I came home also for the same reason. I didn’t want to stay at home, I wanted to come to see my family. I think more people are getting it because they are tired of staying at home all the time,” said Miller.

Miller uses rewards at the pump to save some money. And she also tries to make fewer trips and get everything in one round to avoid using her car as much.

“I either come to BJ’s my dad has an account here so we use the BJ’s card to save money that way and then once I get here I use his car and I drive his car because it doesn’t take as much gas as mine,” said Miller.

“Yes I save 10 cents here and there every few times a lot of times you can’t get to places to save you gotta get gas when you need it,” said Mack Collins of Springfield.

Collins believes that gas prices rising like this is not only going to keep impacting travel but transportation in general.

“And we just can’t keep going like this, we’re going deeper and deeper in the hole,” said Collins.

Another way to save is by doing your research on GasBuddy before heading out to the pumps to get the most bang for your buck, and using rewards.