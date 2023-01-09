SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield’s gas prices have fallen by 2.0 cents per gallon over the past week.

According to GasBuddy price reports after a survey of 257 stations in Springfield, gas prices have dropped to an average of $3.18/g. The cheapest station in Springfield was priced at $2.83/g, and the most expensive station was $3.69/g. The highest price in the state Sunday was $4.19/g, a difference of $1.36/g.

The national price of gasoline has risen to 8.2 cents per gallon over the last week, averaging $3.25/g on Monday. The national average is down 22.5 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 3.6 cents per gallon lower than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million weekly price reports covering more than 150,000 gas stations across the country.

Neighboring areas and their gas prices:

Worcester- $3.27/g, down 1.1 cents per gallon from last week’s $3.28/g.

Connecticut- $3.13/g, up 3.2 cents per gallon from last week’s $3.10/g.

Hartford- $3.09/g, up 8.2 cents per gallon from last week’s $3.01/g.

Historical gas prices in Springfield and the national average going back ten years:

January 9, 2022: $3.28/g (U.S. Average: $3.29/g)

January 9, 2021: $2.22/g (U.S. Average: $2.32/g)

January 9, 2020: $2.52/g (U.S. Average: $2.60/g)

January 9, 2019: $2.23/g (U.S. Average: $2.24/g)

January 9, 2018: $2.47/g (U.S. Average: $2.49/g)

January 9, 2017: $2.32/g (U.S. Average: $2.36/g)

January 9, 2016: $1.94/g (U.S. Average: $1.97/g)

January 9, 2015: $2.30/g (U.S. Average: $2.16/g)

January 9, 2014: $3.46/g (U.S. Average: $3.30/g)

January 9, 2013: $3.43/g (U.S. Average: $3.30/g)

“Last week, the rise in gasoline prices continued, still due to previous refinery outages caused by the cold weather the week of Christmas. However, I’m optimistic that as refiners get back online, we could see the increases slow down as we head into the time of year when gasoline demand is at its weakest,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “While gasoline prices have rallied, average diesel prices continue to drift lower, which certainly bodes well for the overall economy. As long as refiners are able to get back online soon from previous cold-weather outages, we could see supply start to recover at the same time demand is weak, which could bring gas prices down again. The window of opportunity, however, is shrinking, and by late February or early March, we’ll likely kick off the seasonal rise in gasoline prices.”