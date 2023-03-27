SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield’s gas prices have fallen 3.3 cents per gallon over the past week.

Gas prices in Springfield have dropped to an average of $3.13/g, according to GasBuddy price reports after a survey of 257 stations in Springfield. The cheapest station in Springfield was priced at $2.87/g, and the most expensive station was $3.99/g. The highest price in the state Sunday was $3.99/g, a difference of $1.16/g.

The national price of gasoline is averaging $3.40/g on Monday. The national average is up 7.8 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands at 83.0 cents per gallon lower than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million weekly price reports covering more than 150,000 gas stations across the country.

Historical gasoline prices in Springfield and the national average going back ten years:

March 27, 2022: $4.10/g (U.S. Average: $4.23/g)

March 27, 2021: $2.69/g (U.S. Average: $2.85/g)

March 27, 2020: $1.94/g (U.S. Average: $1.99/g)

March 27, 2019: $2.50/g (U.S. Average: $2.69/g)

March 27, 2018: $2.51/g (U.S. Average: $2.63/g)

March 27, 2017: $2.18/g (U.S. Average: $2.28/g)

March 27, 2016: $1.98/g (U.S. Average: $2.04/g)

March 27, 2015: $2.30/g (U.S. Average: $2.43/g)

March 27, 2014: $3.50/g (U.S. Average: $3.53/g)

March 27, 2013: $3.62/g (U.S. Average: $3.65/g)

Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:

Worcester- $3.17/g, down 2.9 cents per gallon from last week’s $3.20/g.

Connecticut- $3.20/g, down 2.7 cents per gallon from last week’s $3.23/g.

Hartford- $3.17/g, down 2.9 cents per gallon from last week’s $3.20/g.

“The national average price of gasoline has seen little overall change over the last week, with big decreases in states like Colorado and Ohio offset by large increases in Arizona and North Carolina. While more states saw declines than increases, any downward trends are still likely to be temporary and not necessarily long-lasting,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “While Colorado’s refinery issues are largely moving into the rearview mirror, challenges making the transition to summer gasoline in Arizona are leading to tight supply and accelerating prices. Motorists in some areas may be on the receiving end of good news, while others may not as we hit the second half of refinery maintenance season. You never know what the closing moments will look like, and motorists could be in for a dramatic ride if issues develop.”