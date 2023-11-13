SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield’s gas prices have fallen 5.0 cents per gallon over the past week.

Gas prices in Springfield have dropped to an average of $3.35/g, according to GasBuddy price reports after a survey of 257 stations in Springfield. The cheapest station in Springfield was priced at $3.07/g, and the most expensive station was $4.19/g. The highest price in the state on Sunday was $4.99/g, a difference of $2.10/g.

The national price of gasoline is averaging $3.33/g on Monday. The national average is down 24.8 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands at 42.6 cents per gallon lower than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million weekly price reports covering more than 150,000 gas stations across the country.

Historical gasoline prices in Springfield and the national average going back ten years:

November 13, 2022: $3.80/g (U.S. Average: $3.76/g)

November 13, 2021: $3.36/g (U.S. Average: $3.41/g)

November 13, 2020: $1.97/g (U.S. Average: $2.12/g)

November 13, 2019: $2.47/g (U.S. Average: $2.62/g)

November 13, 2018: $2.61/g (U.S. Average: $2.68/g)

November 13, 2017: $2.53/g (U.S. Average: $2.56/g)

November 13, 2016: $2.13/g (U.S. Average: $2.15/g)

November 13, 2015: $2.11/g (U.S. Average: $2.18/g)

November 13, 2014: $2.89/g (U.S. Average: $2.91/g)

November 13, 2013: $3.31/g (U.S. Average: $3.17/g)

Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:

Worcester- $3.45/g, down 5.0 cents per gallon from last week’s $3.50/g.

Connecticut- $3.41/g, down 5.8 cents per gallon from last week’s $3.47/g.

Hartford- $3.30/g, down 5.8 cents per gallon from last week’s $3.36/g.

“As motorists turn their attention to Thanksgiving, they certainly can be thankful for the decline in gasoline prices, which has now reached eight straight weeks. GasBuddy counts 11 states where average prices are below $3 per gallon, with several more to join this week. Even in California, the nation’s most expensive gasoline average will fall below $5 in the next 48 hours,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “Gasoline demand has struggled in recent weeks, falling not only due to the seasonal nature, as Americans drive less as the weather gets colder, but it appears there may be some economic headwinds entering the equation as well.”