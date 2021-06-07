Gas prices in Springfield average $2.86 per gallon

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Gas prices in western Massachusetts have increased 2.1 cents per gallon, averaging $2.86 per gallon in the past week and are 96.2 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.

According to Gas Buddy, the cheapest price for a gallon of gas in Springfield is $2.69, the most expensive is $3.29 per gallon. Comparing to nearby areas, Worcester is currently $2.89 a gallon, Connecticut is $3.07 a gallon and Hartford is $3.03 a gallon.

The national average price of gasoline has increased 0.6 cents in the last week, averaging $3.04/g Monday. The national average is up 8.4 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands at $1.02 per gallon higher than a year ago.

“We’re entering our fourth straight week with the national average above the key $3 per gallon level, but while gas prices haven’t broken past the low $3s, they have also failed to decline much from their peak as demand for gasoline continues to push higher as the summer driving season is underway,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy. “According to GasBuddy data, gasoline demand last week eclipsed the prior week, when millions of Americans were gearing up for Memorial Day travel, not an easy feat, but highlights that economic conditions are ripe for continued growth in demand, contributing to prices holding at high levels. As OPEC has maintained a slow but steady increase in oil production, that additional production is quickly being gobbled up by a global economy that continues to recover. Our current gas prices likely won’t change much by July 4, but remain stubbornly high, barring any major curveballs to supply and demand.”

Drivers in our area are currently paying 9.2 cents more per gallon than they were a month ago.

Historical gasoline prices in Springfield and the national average going back ten years: