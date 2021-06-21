Gas prices in Springfield average $2.89 per gallon

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Gas prices in western Massachusetts have increased 2.0 cents per gallon, averaging $2.89 per gallon in the past week, and are 96.2 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.

According to Gas Buddy, the cheapest price for a gallon of gas in Springfield is $2.69, the most expensive is $3.29 per gallon. Comparing to nearby areas, Worcester is currently $2.91 a gallon, Connecticut is $3.05 a gallon and Hartford is $3.02 a gallon.

The national average price of gasoline has fallen 2.1 cents in the last week, averaging $3.05/g Monday. The national average is up 2.0 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands at 93.5 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.

“The ferocious rise in gas prices has finally started to cool as gas prices have eased across a majority of the country for the first time in months,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy. “There have been some challenges in pockets across the country as demand remains very healthy, and stations in some areas where demand is very high struggle to keep up with demand thanks to the truck driver shortage. As we head toward the July 4 holiday, I’m optimistic that we’ll continue to see prices slowly drift lower before possibly rising in later July or August should we see any disruptions from hurricane season. But for now it seems most Americans are simply happy to be getting outside and back to some sense of normal.”

Drivers in our area are currently paying 4.6 cents more per gallon than they were a month ago.

Historical gasoline prices in Springfield and the national average going back ten years: