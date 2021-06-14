Gas prices in Springfield average $2.89 per gallon

A gasoline station attendant pumps diesel into a car at a filling station on March 23, 2010 in Berlin, Germany. (Photo Illustration by Sean Gallup/Getty Images)

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Gas prices in western Massachusetts have increased 3.8 cents per gallon, averaging $2.89 per gallon in the past week and are 95.0 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.

According to Gas Buddy, the cheapest price for a gallon of gas in Springfield is $2.69, the most expensive is $3.29 per gallon. Comparing to nearby areas, Worcester is currently $2.89 a gallon, Connecticut is $3.07 a gallon and Hartford is $3.04 a gallon.

The national average price of gasoline has risen 1.6 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.07/g today. The national average is up 3.7 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 97.7 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.

“We’ve seen the national average gas price continue to inch higher as oil prices have reached $71 per barrel, the highest since 2018, as gasoline demand continues to rebound,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy. “Strong gasoline demand as states and cities reopen will likely continue to be a major factor keeping gas prices elevated even as oil production climbs in the months ahead. With most additional supply being gobbled up very quickly, gas prices will likely stay at elevated levels for the foreseeable future. Motorists can continue to fight the high gas prices by remembering to shop around each time they get below half a tank.”

Drivers in our area are currently paying 4.6 cents more per gallon than they were a month ago.

Historical gasoline prices in Springfield and the national average going back ten years: