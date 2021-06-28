Gas prices in Springfield average $2.90 per gallon

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Gas prices in western Massachusetts have increased 2.7 cents per gallon, averaging $2.90 per gallon in the past week and are 87.3 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.

According to Gas Buddy, the cheapest price for a gallon of gas in Springfield is $2.69, the most expensive is $3.29 per gallon. Comparing to nearby areas, Worcester is currently $2.95 a gallon, Connecticut is $3.10 a gallon and Hartford is $3.04 a gallon.

The national average price of gasoline has increased 0.6 cents in the last week, averaging $3.04/g Monday. The national average is up 8.4 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands at $1.02 per gallon higher than a year ago.

“With oil’s continued push higher, fueled by continued strong demand globally and production only slowly answering, gasoline prices have had no choice but following the national average last week setting a new 2021 high,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy. “As we approach July 4, it appears the only way forward is for gas prices to continue their rise as Americans insatiable demand for gasoline continues to be the catalyst for the rise in price. With hurricane season soon coming into its prime, we have plenty of catalysts for a rise in price, and few that could restrain the situation. Motorists should prepare to dig deeper for the second half of the summer, unfortunately.”

Drivers in our area are currently paying 6.4 cents more per gallon than they were a month ago.

Historical gasoline prices in Springfield and the national average going back ten years: