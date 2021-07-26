Gas prices in Springfield average $2.94 per gallon

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Gas prices in western Massachusetts are relatively unchanged, averaging $2.94 per gallon in the past week and are 88.7 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.

According to Gas Buddy, the cheapest price for a gallon of gas in Springfield is $2.79, the most expensive is $3.29 per gallon. Comparing to nearby areas, Worcester is currently $2.98 a gallon, Connecticut is $3.12 a gallon and Hartford is $3.05 a gallon.

The national average price of gasoline has fallen 2.9 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.14/g today. The national average is up 4.7 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 97.2 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.

“With oil prices struggling under the weight of a rise in new Covid cases thanks to the Delta variant and OPEC’s increase in oil production, average gas prices in most states finally drifted lower. . . However, we aren’t yet in the clear – U.S. gasoline demand last week surged to a new 2021 high, besting the week prior to the July 4 holiday. This shows that motorists aren’t slowing their appetite for hitting the road just yet, and that could further boost prices should demand remain hot. For now, motorists should enjoy the perhaps brief respite at the pump and buckle up for what might be a bumpy finish to summer.” Patrick De Haan | Head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy

Drivers in our area are currently paying 4.6 cents more per gallon than they were a month ago.

Historical gasoline prices in Springfield and the national average going back ten years: