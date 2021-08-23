Gas prices in Springfield average $2.95 per gallon

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Gas prices in Western Massachusetts have decreased, averaging $2.95 per gallon in the past week and are 95.2 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.

According to Gas Buddy, the cheapest price for a gallon of gas in Springfield is $2.79, the most expensive is $3.29 per gallon. Comparing to nearby areas, Worcester is currently $3.01 a gallon, Connecticut is $3.14 a gallon and Hartford is $3.06 a gallon.

The national average price of gasoline has fallen 3.3 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.14/g Monday. The national average is unchanged from a month ago and stands 96.5 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.

“Gasoline prices have started to slide over the last few days as oil prices have plunged, largely fueled by a continued global surge in Covid-19 cases and concern that fuel demand may shrink as more companies table return to work plans and the summer driving season comes to a close. . . Excluding the plunge in gasoline prices as COVID unfolded in 2020, Sunday saw one of the largest single day declines in the national average in nearly three years. The good news won’t end there, either, as I fully expect the national average could drop back under $3 per gallon in the next three weeks. The bottom line for motorists is that if they don’t absolutely need to fill up, they should avoid doing so as fuel prices are nearly guaranteed to continue to decline in every state in the coming week.” Patrick De Haan | Head of Petroleum Analysis for GasBuddy. “

Drivers in our area are currently paying 0.9 cents more per gallon than they were a month ago.

Historical gasoline prices in Springfield and the national average going back ten years: