Gas prices in Springfield average $2.95 per gallon

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Gas prices in western Massachusetts are unchanged this week, averaging $2.95 per gallon in the past week and are 89.5 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.

According to Gas Buddy, the cheapest price for a gallon of gas in Springfield is $2.74, the most expensive is $3.29 per gallon. Comparing to nearby areas, Worcester is currently $2.97 a gallon, Connecticut is $3.14 a gallon and Hartford is $3.06 a gallon.

The national average price of gasoline has risen 1.3 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.16/g today. The national average is up 10.2 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 98 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.

“Gas prices across the country have been a bit sideways in the last week with a mixed bag of decreases and increases, but overall, the national average hasn’t seen much meaningful direction as oil prices remain under their early-July levels thus far thanks to OPEC coming to an agreement on production over the weekend,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy. “OPEC’s plan is to raise oil production by 400,000 bpd each month until 2022, at which time OPEC’s oil production will be back at pre-Covid levels. It’s a positive development in light of U.S. gasoline demand which last week rose nearly 2%, which should act as a loose ceiling on the price of oil, and could mean we’re even closer to seeing a peak in the national average if we haven’t already.”

Drivers in our area are currently paying 6.2 cents more per gallon than they were a month ago.

Historical gasoline prices in Springfield and the national average going back ten years: