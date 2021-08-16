Gas prices in Springfield average $2.96 per gallon

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Gas prices in western Massachusetts have increased, averaging $2.96 per gallon in the past week and are 94.8 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.

According to Gas Buddy, the cheapest price for a gallon of gas in Springfield is $2.79, the most expensive is $3.29 per gallon. Comparing to nearby areas, Worcester is currently $3.01 a gallon, Connecticut is $3.16 a gallon and Hartford is $3.09 a gallon.

The national average price of gasoline has gone down 0.5 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.17/g Monday. The national average is unchanged from a month ago and stands 1.01 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.

“As the number of COVID cases continues to surge globally, oil prices continue to be under pressure due to some countries instituting travel and movement limitations. This limits oil demand, which has led to the increase in gas prices slowing, and many states seeing slight drops compared to prices a week ago. . . In addition, the tropics are heating up, which could be a source of upward pressure on gas prices should we see a major hurricane target the Gulf Coast. However, without such a storm, gas prices may see some stability over the coming week or two, before slowly decreasing as the summer driving season wraps up.” Patrick De Haan | Head of Petroleum Analysis for GasBuddy.

Drivers in our area are currently paying 1.8 cents more per gallon than they were a month ago.

Historical gasoline prices in Springfield and the national average going back ten years:

August 16, 2020: $2.01/g (U.S. Average: $2.16/g)

August 16, 2019: $2.54/g (U.S. Average: $2.62/g)

August 16, 2018: $2.80/g (U.S. Average: $2.85/g)

August 16, 2017: $2.30/g (U.S. Average: $2.34/g)

August 16, 2016: $2.00/g (U.S. Average: $2.13/g)

August 16, 2015: $2.52/g (U.S. Average: $2.68/g)

August 16, 2014: $3.51/g (U.S. Average: $3.46/g)

August 16, 2013: $3.68/g (U.S. Average: $3.53/g)

August 16, 2012: $3.71/g (U.S. Average: $3.71/g)

August 16, 2011: $3.66/g (U.S. Average: $3.58/g)