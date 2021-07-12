Gas prices in Springfield average $2.96 per gallon

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Gas prices in western Massachusetts have increased 2.4 cents per gallon, averaging $2.96 per gallon in the past week and are 90 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.

According to Gas Buddy, the cheapest price for a gallon of gas in Springfield is $2.77, the most expensive is $3.39 per gallon. Comparing to nearby areas, Worcester is currently $2.98 a gallon, Connecticut is $3.12 a gallon and Hartford is $3.07 a gallon.

The national average price of gasoline has risen .5 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.13/g today. The national average is up 5 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 93.7 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.

“While the national average has seen a slight rise over the last week, we may see some stabilization coming to the pump as oil prices hold just under their 2021 peak from last week,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy. “Without additional crude oil supply coming online in the weeks ahead, we could see oil test $80 per barrel in the next couple of weeks. However, with U.S. gasoline demand falling slightly last week, we may have already seen peak consumption with the July 4 holiday. While the jury isn’t quite in on that just yet, we’re potentially only 4-6 weeks away from gas prices beginning a seasonal decline that we’re likely all eagerly awaiting.”

Drivers in our area are currently paying 9.2 cents more per gallon than they were a month ago.

Historical gasoline prices in Springfield and the national average going back ten years: