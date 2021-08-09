Gas prices in Springfield average $2.97 per gallon

In Maryland, the average price of gasoline has risen four cents in the last week.

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Gas prices in western Massachusetts have increased, averaging $2.97 per gallon in the past week and are 92.5 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.

According to Gas Buddy, the cheapest price for a gallon of gas in Springfield is $2.79, the most expensive is $3.29 per gallon. Comparing to nearby areas, Worcester is currently $2.98 a gallon, Connecticut is $3.16 a gallon and Hartford is $3.09 a gallon.

The national average price of gasoline has gone up 0.6 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.18/g Monday. The national average is up 3.5 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 1.02 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.

“Motorists have seen average gas prices edge slightly higher over the last week, even as the price of oil saw selling pressure. This leads me to believe that the tide may soon turn on gas prices, so long as we don’t see hurricanes target the country. In addition, GasBuddy data showed a decline in gasoline demand last week as we inch towards the end of the summer driving season, a time when demand softens. With the factors that drive prices higher now softening, I’m hopeful that in the next few weeks, we’ll start to see average gas prices declining. However, motorists shouldn’t get too excited yet – larger declines will likely not come until late September and October, as we transition back to cheaper winter gasoline.” Patrick DeHaan, Head of Petroleum Analysis for GasBuddy

Drivers in our area are currently paying 2.1 cents more per gallon than they were a month ago.

Historical gasoline prices in Springfield and the national average going back ten years: