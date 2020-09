SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Local gas prices dropped last week, approaching an average of $2 per gallon in Springfield.

Gasbuddy‘s survey of 257 gas stations in the city returned an average price per gallon of $2.01. That’s just under a cent less than the previous week.

Across the Commonwealth the average gallon of gas costs $2.12. Nationwide, drivers are paying $2.16 Monday, down almost two cents from last week.