Gas prices in Springfield average $3.01 per gallon

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Gas prices in Western Massachusetts have gone down, averaging $3.01 per gallon in the past week and are $1.02 per gallon higher than a year ago.

According to Gas Buddy, the cheapest price for a gallon of gas in Springfield is $2.84 per gallon, the most expensive is $3.20 per gallon. Comparing to nearby areas, Worcester is currently $3.08 a gallon, Connecticut is $3.18 a gallon and Hartford is $3.10 a gallon.

The national average price of gasoline has fallen 0.7 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.17/g Monday. The national average is up 3.8 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands $1.00/g higher than a year ago.

“Average gas prices saw little change from a week ago, declining slightly. But overall, prices remained near 2021’s peak price set in early August due to Covid-19 supply and demand imbalances,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy. “Relief in average gas prices has really only shown up west of the Rockies thus far, and may continue to be delayed by an active hurricane season which has prevented gas prices from their normal seasonal decline. While I am optimistic that we eventually will see a decline in price, the drop is not likely to be as noticeable as I had anticipated due to the above average hurricane season and as demand remains seasonally strong.”

Drivers in our area are currently paying 4.1 cents more per gallon than they were a month ago.

Historical gasoline prices in Springfield and the national average going back ten years: