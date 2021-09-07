Gas prices in Springfield average $3.02 per gallon

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Gas prices in Western Massachusetts have gone up, averaging $3.02 per gallon in the past week and are 97.8 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.

According to Gas Buddy, the cheapest price for a gallon of gas in Springfield is $2.79, the most expensive is $3.29 per gallon. Comparing to nearby areas, Worcester is currently $3.07 a gallon, Connecticut is $3.17 a gallon and Hartford is $3.11 a gallon.

The national average price of gasoline has fallen 0.4 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.17/g Tuesday. The national average is down 1.6 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 96.4 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.

“As expected, Hurricane Ida’s disruption to the oil and refining industry led gas prices to rise over the last week, though thankfully, the rise wasn’t very significant,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy. “With several Louisiana refineries poised to have power restored in the days ahead, the impact on gas prices could soon reverse, and with gasoline demand now likely to decline with the close of the summer driving season, I see the odds rising that gas prices will soon begin a seasonal downturn, accelerated by the expiration of summer gasoline requirements on September 15. By Halloween, we could see the national average back under $3 per gallon.”

Drivers in our area are currently paying 5.2 cents more per gallon than they were a month ago.

Historical gasoline prices in Springfield and the national average going back ten years:

September 7, 2020: $2.04/g (U.S. Average: $2.21/g)

September 7, 2019: $2.45/g (U.S. Average: $2.56/g)

September 7, 2018: $2.79/g (U.S. Average: $2.85/g)

September 7, 2017: $2.71/g (U.S. Average: $2.67/g)

September 7, 2016: $2.10/g (U.S. Average: $2.18/g)

September 7, 2015: $2.28/g (U.S. Average: $2.39/g)

September 7, 2014: $3.44/g (U.S. Average: $3.44/g)

September 7, 2013: $3.68/g (U.S. Average: $3.56/g)

September 7, 2012: $3.77/g (U.S. Average: $3.82/g)

September 7, 2011: $3.65/g (U.S. Average: $3.65/g)