Gas prices in Springfield average $3.04 per gallon

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Gas prices in Western Massachusetts have gone up, averaging $3.04 per gallon in the past week and are $1.03 per gallon higher than a year ago.

According to Gas Buddy, the cheapest price for a gallon of gas in Springfield is $3.05, the most expensive is $3.20 per gallon. Comparing to nearby areas, Worcester is currently $3.07 a gallon, Connecticut is $3.18 a gallon and Hartford is $3.11 a gallon.

The national average price of gasoline has risen 1.3 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.18/g Monday. The national average is up 1.8 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands $1.01/g higher than a year ago.

“Gas prices have been stuck in somewhat of a limbo and remain near 2021 highs long after Hurricane Ida has dissipated. The damage done to oil production has been left behind and so far has prevented prices from resuming their seasonal decline,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy. “Ida caused the loss of over 30 million barrels of oil production in the Gulf of Mexico, and with gasoline demand remaining relatively high for the season, oil inventories remain relatively tight, preventing any organized decline in gas prices for the time being. As a result, we may have to wait a couple more weeks until hurricane season slows for oil inventories to start to rise and gas prices to fall.”

Drivers in our area are currently paying 7.8 cents more per gallon than they were a month ago.

Historical gasoline prices in Springfield and the national average going back ten years: