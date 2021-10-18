Gas prices in Springfield average $3.20 per gallon

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Gas prices in Western Massachusetts have gone up, averaging $3.20 per gallon in the past week and stand $1.22 per gallon higher than a year ago.

According to Gas Buddy, the cheapest price for a gallon of gas in Springfield is $3.03 per gallon, the most expensive is $3.59 per gallon. Comparing to nearby areas, Worcester is currently $3.24 a gallon, Connecticut is $3.39 a gallon and Hartford is $3.34 a gallon.

The national average price of gasoline has risen 2.9 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.30/g Monday. The national average is up 11.1 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands $1.15/g higher than a year ago.

“The national average closed the week by climbing to yet another fresh seven year high, as the price of oil continues to drag gas prices along for the wild ride, leaving motorists on empty,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy. “With OPEC holding back oil production and strong global oil demand, the situation will no doubt pave the road with even higher gas prices in the weeks ahead. Until several bottlenecks ease, including supply chains and low global inventories of oil, natural gas and coal, we’ll be stuck feeling the pinch of rising oil and gasoline prices. The bad news is that for now, all I see is the upward trend at the pump continuing into the weeks ahead with no sign of relief just yet.”

Historical gasoline prices in Springfield and the national average going back ten years:

October 18, 2020: $1.98/g (U.S. Average: $2.15/g)

October 18, 2019: $2.45/g (U.S. Average: $2.66/g)

October 18, 2018: $2.78/g (U.S. Average: $2.86/g)

October 18, 2017: $2.53/g (U.S. Average: $2.44/g)

October 18, 2016: $2.14/g (U.S. Average: $2.23/g)

October 18, 2015: $2.10/g (U.S. Average: $2.26/g)

October 18, 2014: $3.17/g (U.S. Average: $3.11/g)

October 18, 2013: $3.42/g (U.S. Average: $3.35/g)

October 18, 2012: $3.84/g (U.S. Average: $3.73/g)

October 18, 2011: $3.48/g (U.S. Average: $3.46/g)