Gas prices in Springfield average $3.28 per gallon

After gas prices hit a yearly high earlier this month, motorists could soon see some relief at the pumps. Patrick De Haan, GasBuddy’s Head of Petroleum Analysis said prices could fall as much as 15 to 30 cents per gallon over the next couple of weeks. (Getty Images)

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Gas prices in western Massachusetts have gone down, averaging $3.28 per gallon in the past week and stand $1.06 per gallon higher than a year ago.

According to Gas Buddy, the cheapest price for a gallon of gas in Springfield is $3.04 per gallon, the most expensive is $3.69 per gallon. Compared to nearby areas, Worcester is currently $3.35 a gallon, Connecticut is $3.44 a gallon and Hartford is $3.43 a gallon.

The national average price of gasoline has risen 2.3 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.29/g Monday. The national average is down 5.5 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands at 97.5 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.

“Oil prices have remained stubbornly strong, touching nearly $80 per barrel last week, pushing gasoline prices higher even as U.S. gasoline demand starts to struggle. Some of this is typical seasonal weakness, but the lack of demand is likely enhanced by omicron cases surging and Americans who are just a bit more hesitant to get out right now,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy. “In addition, unrest in Kazakhstan, the 18th largest oil producer, is likely leading to impacts on oil production, while continued unrest in Libya also worries markets and overpowers the seasonal drop in gasoline demand. Without improvement or stability in oil producing countries, we’re likely to continue to see upward pressure on oil prices.”

Historical gasoline prices in Springfield and the national average going back ten years:

January 10, 2021: $2.21/g (U.S. Average: $2.31/g)

January 10, 2020: $2.51/g (U.S. Average: $2.59/g)

January 10, 2019: $2.23/g (U.S. Average: $2.25/g)

January 10, 2018: $2.47/g (U.S. Average: $2.51/g)

January 10, 2017: $2.31/g (U.S. Average: $2.36/g)

January 10, 2016: $1.94/g (U.S. Average: $1.97/g)

January 10, 2015: $2.27/g (U.S. Average: $2.14/g)

January 10, 2014: $3.45/g (U.S. Average: $3.30/g)

January 10, 2013: $3.43/g (U.S. Average: $3.31/g)

January 10, 2012: $3.39/g (U.S. Average: $3.37/g)