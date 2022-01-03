Gas prices in Springfield average $3.29 per gallon

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Gas prices in western Massachusetts have gone down, averaging $3.29 per gallon in the past week and stand $1.13 per gallon higher than a year ago.

According to Gas Buddy, the cheapest price for a gallon of gas in Springfield is $3.09 per gallon, the most expensive is $3.69 per gallon. Compared to nearby areas, Worcester is currently $3.37 a gallon, Connecticut is $3.47 a gallon and Hartford is $3.42 a gallon.

The national average price of gasoline has fallen 1.0 cent per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.27/g Monday. The national average is down 9.1 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands at $1.02/g higher than a year ago.

“After a pretty long run of falling gas prices, we’ve seen things stabilize. Oil prices have started to rise as omicron hasn’t been as severe as initially feared, leading to optimism that perhaps oil demand will start to rise in the weeks ahead as cases will eventually plateau,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy. “In addition, Great Lakes states were expected to see a price hike last week, but the hike hasn’t happened just yet, leading me to believe it will occur in short order this week and send the national average higher. For the rest of the nation, with oil near $76 per barrel, we will likely see gas price decreases replaced by minor price increases.”

Historical gasoline prices in Springfield and the national average going back ten years:

January 3, 2021: $2.16/g (U.S. Average: $2.24/g)

January 3, 2020: $2.51/g (U.S. Average: $2.59/g)

January 3, 2019: $2.27/g (U.S. Average: $2.26/g)

January 3, 2018: $2.48/g (U.S. Average: $2.49/g)

January 3, 2017: $2.33/g (U.S. Average: $2.35/g)

January 3, 2016: $1.97/g (U.S. Average: $1.99/g)

January 3, 2015: $2.38/g (U.S. Average: $2.20/g)

January 3, 2014: $3.47/g (U.S. Average: $3.32/g)

January 3, 2013: $3.43/g (U.S. Average: $3.29/g)

January 3, 2012: $3.28/g (U.S. Average: $3.27/g)