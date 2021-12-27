Gas prices in Springfield average $3.29 per gallon

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Gas prices in western Massachusetts have gone down, averaging $3.29 per gallon in the past week and stand $1.16 per gallon higher than a year ago.

According to Gas Buddy, the cheapest price for a gallon of gas in Springfield is $3.09 per gallon, the most expensive is $3.50 per gallon. Comparing to nearby areas, Worcester is currently $3.36 a gallon, Connecticut is $3.46 a gallon and Hartford is $3.40 a gallon.

Find the lowest gas prices near you

The national average price of gasoline has fallen 4.3 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.25/g Monday. The national average is down 14.1 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands $1.00/g higher than a year ago.

“Nearly every state saw average gasoline prices decline last week as millions of Americans took to the road for holiday travel, with the national average now nearly 20 cents per gallon lower than in early November. While the fall in prices is welcomed, we set an ugly new record for the holiday- it was the most expensive Christmas Day we’ve ever seen by two tenths of a penny,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy. “The average on Christmas was $3.264 per gallon, just a fraction of a penny higher than Christmas Day 2013 which saw the national average at $3.262 per gallon. Motorists shouldn’t get too worked up about it – the downward direction in gas prices should persist into this week in most areas. However, gas prices are likely to jump in the Great Lakes due to a behavior called price cycling, caused by a rise in the wholesale price of gasoline against a backdrop of prices in the region that have now fallen under replacement cost. This will trigger a likely jump in gas prices in Michigan, Indiana, Ohio, Illinois, and Kentucky very soon.”

Historical gasoline prices in Springfield and the national average going back ten years:

December 27, 2020: $2.13/g (U.S. Average: $2.25/g)

December 27, 2019: $2.47/g (U.S. Average: $2.57/g)

December 27, 2018: $2.32/g (U.S. Average: $2.29/g)

December 27, 2017: $2.45/g (U.S. Average: $2.46/g)

December 27, 2016: $2.24/g (U.S. Average: $2.29/g)

December 27, 2015: $2.00/g (U.S. Average: $2.00/g)

December 27, 2014: $2.47/g (U.S. Average: $2.29/g)

December 27, 2013: $3.43/g (U.S. Average: $3.27/g)

December 27, 2012: $3.41/g (U.S. Average: $3.26/g)

December 27, 2011: $3.24/g (U.S. Average: $3.23/g)