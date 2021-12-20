Gas prices in Springfield average $3.33 per gallon

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Gas prices in western Massachusetts have gone down, averaging $3.33 per gallon in the past week and stand $1.25 per gallon higher than a year ago.

According to Gas Buddy, the cheapest price for a gallon of gas in Springfield is $3.14 per gallon, the most expensive is $3.89 per gallon. Comparing to nearby areas, Worcester is currently $3.39 a gallon, Connecticut is $3.48 a gallon and Hartford is $3.43 a gallon.

Find the lowest gas prices near you

The national average price of gasoline has fallen 2.9 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.30/g Monday. The national average is down 11.1 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands $1.09/g higher than a year ago.

“For yet another week, average gasoline prices continue to fall as omicron cases surge, leading oil demand, and thus oil prices, to stall. The decline in gas prices will likely continue until new Covid cases slow down,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy. “With gas prices very likely to continue declining this week in most states, we may see Christmas gas prices fall just under their all-time high on the holiday, which was $3.26 in 2013. Beyond Christmas, with omicron cases likely to continue climbing, I do believe we’ll see a more noticeable hit on gasoline demand once the holidays are over. There’s a rising likelihood that we won’t see gas prices rising for the rest of the year- with one caveat- gas prices in the Great Lakes states have plummeted by 30 to 50 cents in some areas, and stations in those areas may raise prices slightly should oil prices slow their decline. Aside from those areas, declines at the pump are likely to continue as we close out 2021.”

Historical gasoline prices in Springfield and the national average going back ten years:

December 20, 2020: $2.07/g (U.S. Average: $2.21/g)

December 20, 2019: $2.46/g (U.S. Average: $2.56/g)

December 20, 2018: $2.37/g (U.S. Average: $2.35/g)

December 20, 2017: $2.44/g (U.S. Average: $2.43/g)

December 20, 2016: $2.20/g (U.S. Average: $2.25/g)

December 20, 2015: $2.02/g (U.S. Average: $1.99/g)

December 20, 2014: $2.56/g (U.S. Average: $2.41/g)

December 20, 2013: $3.42/g (U.S. Average: $3.21/g)

December 20, 2012: $3.42/g (U.S. Average: $3.21/g)

December 20, 2011: $3.26/g (U.S. Average: $3.21/g)