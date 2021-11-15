Gas prices in Springfield average $3.37 per gallon

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Gas prices in western Massachusetts have gone up, averaging $3.37 per gallon in the past week and stand $1.40 per gallon higher than a year ago.

According to Gas Buddy, the cheapest price for a gallon of gas in Springfield is $3.19 per gallon, the most expensive is $3.59 per gallon. Comparing to nearby areas, Worcester is currently $3.40 a gallon, Connecticut is $3.54 a gallon and Hartford is $3.49 a gallon.

The national average price of gasoline has risen 2.6 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.40/g Monday. The national average is up 9.5 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands $1.28/g higher than a year ago.

“As of Sunday evening, the national average price of gasoline posted its first weekly decline in months. As the price of oil continues to struggle, Covid cases flare up and anxiety over demand starts rising, motorists are likely to see the declines continuing into this week,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy. “While it’s not known how long market conditions will continue to push gas prices down, it appears that the fall should last through Thanksgiving, just in time for millions of Americans to prepare to hit the road for the holiday. However, the damage may already be done. According to GasBuddy’s Thanksgiving Travel Survey, being released tomorrow, a significant portion of Americans say the high gas prices already led them to re-think their plans.”

Drivers in our area are currently paying 19.2 cents more per gallon than they were a month ago.

Historical gasoline prices in Springfield and the national average going back ten years:

November 15, 2020: $1.96/g (U.S. Average: $2.12/g)

November 15, 2019: $2.46/g (U.S. Average: $2.61/g)

November 15, 2018: $2.58/g (U.S. Average: $2.65/g)

November 15, 2017: $2.53/g (U.S. Average: $2.57/g)

November 15, 2016: $2.12/g (U.S. Average: $2.14/g)

November 15, 2015: $2.10/g (U.S. Average: $2.16/g)

November 15, 2014: $2.88/g (U.S. Average: $2.89/g)

November 15, 2013: $3.31/g (U.S. Average: $3.19/g)

November 15, 2012: $3.60/g (U.S. Average: $3.43/g)

November 15, 2011: $3.43/g (U.S. Average: $3.41/g)