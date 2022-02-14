SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Gas prices in western Massachusetts have gone up, averaging $3.39 per gallon in the past week and stand 96.4 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.

According to Gas Buddy, the cheapest price for a gallon of gas in Springfield is $3.19 per gallon, the most expensive is $3.69 per gallon. Compared to nearby areas, Worcester is currently $3.46 a gallon, Connecticut is $3.58 a gallon and Hartford is $3.57 a gallon.

Find the lowest gas prices near you

The national average price of gasoline has risen 4.6 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.47/g Monday. The national average is up 16.5 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands at 97.2 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.

“The jump in gasoline prices has continued unabated as oil prices continue to push higher, reaching $94 per barrel last week on continued concern over the possible imminent threat that Russia may invade Ukraine,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “Not only are oil prices up, but the bulk of the nation is starting the multi-month transition to summer gasoline, further adding to the rise at the pump. In addition, cold weather in Texas last week caused some power outages at major refineries, further weighing on markets. I see no other potentials in the short term but additional price increases unless Russia does an about-face on Ukraine. Even then, we’ll still see seasonality push prices up, so motorists should be ready to dig deeper.”

Historical gasoline prices in Springfield and the national average going back ten years:

February 14, 2021: $2.43/g (U.S. Average: $2.50/g)

February 14, 2020: $2.38/g (U.S. Average: $2.43/g)

February 14, 2019: $2.17/g (U.S. Average: $2.30/g)

February 14, 2018: $2.52/g (U.S. Average: $2.55/g)

February 14, 2017: $2.22/g (U.S. Average: $2.28/g)

February 14, 2016: $1.72/g (U.S. Average: $1.69/g)

February 14, 2015: $2.17/g (U.S. Average: $2.24/g)

February 14, 2014: $3.40/g (U.S. Average: $3.33/g)

February 14, 2013: $3.65/g (U.S. Average: $3.63/g)

February 14, 2012: $3.57/g (U.S. Average: $3.51/g)