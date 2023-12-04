SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield’s gas prices have fallen 7.0 cents per gallon over the past week.

Gas prices in Springfield have dropped to an average of $3.19/g, according to GasBuddy price reports after a survey of 257 stations in Springfield. The cheapest station in Springfield was priced at $2.89/g, and the most expensive station was $4.19/g. The highest price in the state on Sunday was $4.99/g, a difference of $2.16/g.

The national price of gasoline is averaging $3.21/g on Monday. The national average is down 18.9 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands at 14.9 cents per gallon lower than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million weekly price reports covering more than 150,000 gas stations across the country.

Historical gasoline prices in Springfield and the national average going back ten years:

December 4, 2022: $3.56/g (U.S. Average: $3.36/g)

December 4, 2021: $3.34/g (U.S. Average: $3.36/g)

December 4, 2020: $2.03/g (U.S. Average: $2.16/g)

December 4, 2019: $2.47/g (U.S. Average: $2.61/g)

December 4, 2018: $2.45/g (U.S. Average: $2.44/g)

December 4, 2017: $2.50/g (U.S. Average: $2.47/g)

December 4, 2016: $2.14/g (U.S. Average: $2.18/g)

December 4, 2015: $2.09/g (U.S. Average: $2.04/g)

December 4, 2014: $2.77/g (U.S. Average: $2.72/g)

December 4, 2013: $3.42/g (U.S. Average: $3.24/g)

Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:

Worcester- $3.35/g, down 1.3 cents per gallon from last week’s $3.37/g.

Connecticut- $3.34/g, down 2.8 cents per gallon from last week’s $3.36/g.

Hartford- $3.23/g, down 3.8 cents per gallon from last week’s $3.27/g.

“We’ve barely eked out a drop in the national average over the last week, extending the streak to 11 straight weeks of decline, even as some states have seen prices jump, while others have seen prices continue to inch lower. Motorists can blame the OPEC+ meeting for causing oil to jump early last week and then plummet late last week for the volatility in gas prices,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “The good news is that as the dust settled, OPEC+ agreed to barely move the needle, deepening their production cuts by an additional 900,000 barrels per day in 2024, with Saudi Arabia extending their own million barrel per day cut through March. However, that wasn’t enough to offset concerns of falling global demand, which pushed oil back down to below $73 in Sunday night trading, giving hope that the national average still could fall to $2.99/gal by the end of the year.”